gbajabiamila-sets-up-7-man-committee-to-harmonise-pib-report-with-senate

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday set up a seven-man committee to harmonise the report on Petroleum Industry Bill with that of the Senate.

Announcing the committee, Mr Gbajabiamila said the members will help address the grey areas of the bill.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Tuesday reacted to the news making the round regarding the much expected amendment to the Electoral Act.

Rising under a matter of privilege, a member of the Electoral Committee of the House from Imo state, Ugonna Ozirigbo, claimed ignorance of the amendment to section 50 of the Act, which speaks of non inclusion of electronic transmission of election results.

Ugonna Ozirigbo said his privileged had breached as he sought explanations on the state of the Committee’s report.

Responding, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said the report has yet to be laid and wonders where what is being circulated emanated from.

He said he had sought explanations from the Chairman of the committee, Aisha Dukku, who also claimed ignorance of the speculated amendments.

The Speaker said the House will soon receive the report of the Committee and will pass it clause by clause before it goes on recess next week.