gbajabiamila-mourns-apc-chieftain,-kemi-nelson

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, a one-time All Progressives Congress, APC, Women Leader for the South West.

Gbajabiamila, who described Mrs Nelson as one of the pillars of the APC in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, said her death was a huge loss.

Mrs Nelson, a former executive director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), died on Sunday at the age of 66.

She was a former Commissioner in Lagos State and until her demise, a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

Speaker Gbajabiamila said APC has lost a jewel of progressive politics, one of its finest and most committed members, who promoted the interest of women in politics till her last breath.

He sent heartfelt condolences to her family, Nigerian women politics, the Lagos State Government, and the entire APC family.

He prayed to God to repose her soul and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

