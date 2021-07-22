gbajabiamila,-governors-meet-buhari-in-daura

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday led some politicians, among who were 10 state governors to the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

Gbajabiamila, along with 30 members of All Progressives Congress visited the President in the morning at his Daura country home located along Kongolam Road, Daura.

Although sources said that the Speaker and his entourage were in Daura to pay Sallah homage to the President, it was learnt that political issues took centre stage at the closed door meeting .

The governors’ meeting with the President began a few minutes before 4pm and lasted over one hour.

The governors in attendance included that of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Aminu Masari (Katsina); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Abubakar Bello (Niger); Abubakar Ganduje (Kano); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Benedict Ayade (Cross Rivers); David Umahi (Ebonyi ) and Muhammed Yahaya (Gombe).