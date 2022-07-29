gbajabiamila-apologizes-to-nigerians-after-harvard-post

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has apologized to Nigerians over his recent post that sparked outrage online.

Gbajabiamila came under fire from Nigerians on social media after he took to Twitter to celebrate his “return to class” amid the ongoing ASUU strike.

He shared photo from his class at Harvard Business School and captioned it,

“Back to class. In a leadership course at @Harvard @Kennedy_School. Forget the number of grey hairs one is never too old to learn, broaden or sharpen your skills.”

The politician’s post was widely considered insensitive, and he has now publicly apologised to Nigerians.

He admitted that his decision to post a picture of himself attending a leadership course at Harvard University in the United States of America was insensitive to the plight of Nigerian students in public universities.

He also highlighted some of his efforts to ensure the face-off between lecturers and the federal government is resolved.