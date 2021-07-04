Gawr Gura breaks YouTube milestone to become most popular VTuber ever – Dexerto

Hololive’s Gawr Gura has been the VTuber success story over the last 12 months, and now, she has all the recognition to show for it. She has overtaken Kizuna AI to become the most popular VTuber on YouTube, shattering a huge milestone along the way.

Of all of the Hololive EN VTubers, no one has been more popular than Gawr Gura. Since debuting in September 2020, she has brought YouTubers into the mainstream fold more than any avatar before.

Her character ⁠— a cute shark ⁠— and her mix of gaming and musical content took everyone by storm. Now, she has all the plaudits to go along with that.

Gawr Gura smashed through the 3 million YouTube subscriber mark ⁠— her fan base is affectionately named Chumbuds ⁠— becoming the first VTuber to do so.

The fact she did so within 12 months, ahead of the multiple generations of Hololive talent that debuted before her, is even more impressive.

YouTube: Gawr Gura Gawr Gura is now the biggest VTuber in the world, breaking 3 million subscribers.

In doing so, she also overtook Kizuna AI, widely considered to be the first VTuber. Kizuna AI has 2.97 million subscribers on YouTube, which Gura officially overtook on June 30.

Gawr Gura has also earned nearly $1 million in Super Chat revenue on YouTube (similar to donations on Twitch) in her 10 months on the platform, putting her in the top 30 of the platform according to stats site Playboard.

Often, VTubers have massive celebrations for their milestone streams like 1 million or even 2 million subscribers. She celebrated her past milestone streams with a Karaoke party.

With 3 million being an unprecedented record, it’s expected to be a huge celebration across the entire Hololive family. It’s also likely she will break that $1 million Super Chat revenue milestone too.

It comes after Hololive announced the first run of merchandise for their English VTubers. Gawr Gura herself will be immortalized in a Nendoroid figure fans will be able to pick up in the coming months once it goes on pre-order.

Attention shrimps, Nendoroid Gawr Gura from hololive production splashes onto the scene! She is currently in production. More details, including a preorder window are coming soon so stay tuned for more!#hololive #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/sIee5M760H — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 3, 2021

The next most subscribed VTuber in the Hololive family is Inugami Korone on 1.57 million, with Usada Pekora in third at 1.56 million.

Mori Calliope is the second-most subscribed English Hololive talent at 1.53 million (fourth overall).