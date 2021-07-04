Yes, even more Hololive Vtuber announcements came out of Anime Expo Lite 2021. It had to do with more merchandise too. Good Smile Company announced more Hololive Vtuber Pop Up Parade figures coming to that collection. In particular, figures of Gawr Gura, More Calliope, Amelia Watson, Ninomae Ina’nis, and Takanashi Kiara are all on the way.

Since this is an early announcement, Good Smile Company didn’t have prototypes of the characters to share. Rather, it included normal pictures of the five Hololive Vtubers to give people an idea of what to expect from the figures. As these are static images, the final figures could look different and have more dynamic poses.

The hololive English team marches into the POP UP PARADE lineup! Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, Ninomae Ina’nis, Gawr Gura and Amelia Watson will soon be available as 17-18cm high-quality figures. Stay tuned for more info!#hololive #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/2nyzA91zRC — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 3, 2021

This was one of two Vtuber-related announcements from Good Smile Company. The company also offered a look at an upcoming Gawr Gura Nendoroid. They are also only a few of many, many Hololive Vtuber figures on the way from the company. At WonHobby 33, it announced ones inspired by members of Hololive Gamers, for example.

Pop Up Parade figures of Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, Ninomae Ina’nis, Gawr Gura and Amelia Watson are in development. Each one will cost $38.99/¥3,900 and be under seven inches tall.