gats-2023-felicitates-with-tobi-amusan,-other-nigerian-as-golden-sports-ambassadors

The GRAND ALLIANCE FOR TINUBU-SHETTIMA 2023 (GATS-2023), an independent campaign organisation for Tinubu-Shettima 2023 has congratulated the Nigerian gold medalist in 100 metres female hurdles has at the just concluded World Athletic Championships in Oregon, USA.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Group’s Director General, Raji Kazeem Kolawole(RAJI K K), the group noted that Tobi’s exceptional exploit is not unconnected with her resilience and profound determination to succeed.

“The GRAND ALLIANCE FOR TINUBU-SHETTIMA 2023 (GATS-2023) writes to heartily felicitate with Oluwatobiloba Amusan popularly known as Tobi Amusan on her historic feat at the just concluded World Athletic Championships in Oregon, USA.”

“The victory becomes more historic against the background that two world records were broken by her in a spate of four hours. While breaking the world record is by no means, ordinary, creating two world records in a day is not just extraordinary but pure magic.”

“Tobi’s superlative performance is a reflection of the Nigerian spirit; strong, enduring, persevering and resilient. For a young lady who had been unfortunate to miss the podium by slightest of margins in the last two occasions, winning it in glorious fashion this time around is a reflection of the determined mind and zeal to excel.”

The Group also highlighted few of the numerous contributions by the APC Standard flagbearer to Sports development in the country and went further that if elected president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to lift the Nation to greater heights in sports.

“The recent revelation by a former Nigerian football international and team captain, Kanu Nwankwo as to the donation of N5M to the Kanu Heart Project in the early part of the century is just one of the many testimonials to Asiwaju’s credentials in sports development.”

“It would be recalled that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Lagos State Governor initiated and aided the development of sports as a veritable means of safeguarding the youths against youths unemployment and criminality associated with it.”

“The Governor’s Cup, an international Lawn Tennis Competition was introduced by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his tenure as Lagos State Governor. The Tournament, later rechristened Lagos Lawn Tennis Open is now an International Tennis Federation (ITF) accredited annual Tournament that involves

major lawn tennis players across the globe.”

“The story of Larry Ekundayo, a Nigerian boxing sensation is incomplete without the mention of Asiwaju’s contributions to his growth. The boxer at several fora attested to Tinubu’s enormous inputs into his career growth.”

“The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Unity Cup is an annual grassroots football event on the sponsorship of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“The construction of Teslim Balogun Stadium was also conceived and started during Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State Governor”.

“It is our belief that if elected President of Nigeria , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take the country to glorious heights in the field of sports.”

The group conclusively uses the medium to commend and felicitate with other Sports stars that did the Nation proud in recent sports outings.

“We wish to also commend our sports stars that shone brilliantly in recent sporting events. Of particular mention are Ese Brume who won the silver medal at the just concluded World Athletic Championships; Asisat Oshoala, recently crowned African Female Footballer of the year for the fifth consecutive time. And of course, the Super Falcons for their superlative performance at the just concluded Women African Cup of Nation (WAFCON), 2022.”