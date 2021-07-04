No fewer than ten people were crushed to death by a tanker loaded with gas in Bode, Molete area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Sunday morning.

bioreports learnt that the truck lost control around Idi-Arere and crashed into the popular Bode market where it crushed more than ten people to death.











An eyewitness told bioreports that security agencies have stormed the market to evacuate the bodies of the victims.

“It just happened now. We have counted ten bodies on the floor already. It was a gas tanker that lost control at Idi-Arere and entered Bode market,” he said.

