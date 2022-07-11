gas-station-owners,-blamed-when-prices-rose,-face-risks-as-prices-fall

Gasoline prices are falling almost as quickly as they rose, creating new headaches for the mom-and-pop entrepreneurs and other independent operators who run roughly half of U.S. gas stations.

Fuel station owners set the prices consumers see at the pump, based on what they initially paid to fill their underground tanks of gasoline and diesel. They have to sell that fuel for a corresponding amount to recoup their investments and manage a profit, which can take days or weeks, depending on how quickly they turn over their inventory.