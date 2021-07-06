gareth-bale-to-retire-from-club-football

Real Madrid winger, Gareth Bale, will retire from club football next summer, the UK Mirror reports.

Bale has one year left on his £600,000-a-week deal with the LaLiga giants.

Before Euro 2020, the 31-year-old claimed his future plans would “cause chaos”.

With Wales out of the tournament following a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Denmark in the last-16, Bale will hang up his boots at club level next summer.

He will however guide his country to the World Cup in Qatar if they qualify.

Wales currently have three points from their opening two World Cup qualifying group games.

They will need to finish either in first place to qualify directly for the World Cup finals or finish in second to advance to the second round play-offs.