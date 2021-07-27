gardner-minshew-on-tim-tebow:-‘he’s-attacking-every-drill’

Though there was certainly a media frenzy when the Jacksonville Jaguars initially signed him this offseason, quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow largely went about his business during organized team activities without much distraction. He’s still considered a longshot to make the 53-man roster after a nine-year sabbatical from being on one, but it sounds like Tebow is working hard to try to secure a spot.

According to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has started for Jacksonville the last two years, Tebow’s work ethic has been noticeable to this point. On an episode of the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, Minshew said that Tebow is putting in the effort on the practice field.

“We haven’t been in pads yet, so [we’ll] kind figure that out more in camp,” Minshew said, according to quotes transcribed by 247Sports. “But, I mean, he’s attacking special-teams drills. He’s attacking every drill. He’s running drill to drill. Everything is high energy with him. If he messes something up, you see some guys can shake it. It affects him. He doesn’t like it. He wants to get it right. He’s going to go to the side, get a couple reps, get it right and come back in. And he’s just a guy that genuinely wants it, man. It’s awesome to see.”

Asked by Long if he finds himself a bit starstruck by Tebow at times, Minshew, who grew up a fan of him, conceded that it happens fairly regularly.

“Dude, every day — it’s so cool,” Minshew said. “Like, I throw him a touchdowns and just the best thing ever. I was going crazy, just yelling, ‘Tim Tebow touchdown.’ Like, I had his jersey growing up. Like, I went to one of his games — actually shook his hand before a game. He doesn’t remember it, but something that’ll stick with me. He’s a pretty bad dude. But no, it’s so cool, man. And you meet him and he’s everything you’d want him to be and more. Like, it’s so cool.”

The Jaguars and coach Urban Meyer are hopeful that the addition of Tebow will help a thin tight end group that currently only includes veteran James O’Shaughnessy, free-agent signing Chris Manhertz, Tyler Davis, and rookie Luke Farrell.

Whether he’s good enough to play tight end at the NFL level remains to be seen, but it’s clear that his approach has made a strong impression on at least some of his teammates.