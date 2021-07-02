Home ENTERTAINMENT Garcelle Beauvais seems to suggest Denise Richards would return to ‘RHOBH’ should Lisa Rinna exit – Entertainment Weekly News
Garcelle Beauvais seems to suggest Denise Richards would return to ‘RHOBH’ should Lisa Rinna exit – Entertainment Weekly News

Appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, she revealed to host Andy Cohen that she and Richards are still in touch, and then involuntarily quipped, “I think she wants to come back.”

Intrigued, Real Housewives producer Cohen suggested they talk about it more after the show, to which The Real cohost responded, “Somebody’s gotta go though.”

Clearly picking up that Beauvais was referencing her castmate Lisa Rinna, who suggested that her supposed longtime friend Richards was lying about her relationship to former cast member Brandi Glanville, Cohen explained “that doesn’t always work when someone says, ‘If you take this one out, well, I’ll come back.'”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards together on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

| Credit: Kathy Boos/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Watch the full video above to also hear how Beauvais was able to mend her relationship with Kyle Richards.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo’s guilty-pleasure franchise meets California luxe

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 10
rating
genre
  • Reality
network
  • Bravo

