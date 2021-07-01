Gap to close all stores in UK and Ireland – CNN

London (CNN Business) Gap will close all 81 of its stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland by the end of September and go fully online, as the brand adjusts to changes in shopping habits following the pandemic.

The American apparel retailer, which owns Old Navy and Banana Republic, said in a statement on Thursday that the closures will affect company-operated stores. It added that plans were also underway to sell its outlets in France and Italy.

The retreat follows a strategic review of its European business that began last year “with the goal of finding new, more cost-effective ways” to serve customers in the region, the company said.

Gap (GPS) announced a three-year plan in October to close hundreds of stores in North America, amounting to almost a third of its retail footprint. Like rivals, the company has had to adapt to the shift to e-commerce accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has challenged brick-and-mortar retailers and contributed to the bankruptcy of established brands such as Brooks Brothers.

On Thursday, Gap blamed “market dynamics” for its decision to close stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which it said will take place in a “phased manner” through the end of September. It declined to comment on how many jobs would be affected.