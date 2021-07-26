Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Monday, rallied ten prominent Benin Republic monarchs to support embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

The activist, who has been in police custody since his arrest last week at an airport in Cotonou, is currently in court in the French-speaking country. The court is expected to rule on his extradition or otherwise.

Adams said the monarchs have been assigned to play both traditional and fatherly roles in ensuring that Igboho’s right to freedom was protected without abuse or misjudgements.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, was quoted as saying, “I am not comfortable with the way the Federal Government is handling Sunday Igboho’s case and I have made my position known to the world. I have also rallied over ten prominent Yoruba monarchs in Republic of Benin to discuss the possibility of getting Igboho off the hook, and ensure that he regains his freedom unconditionally”

“Going forward, I think we must stand by him because we are all in the struggle for the liberation of our race and whatever happens to Igboho happens to us. And the journey, though, didn’t begin with him, it will definitely not end with him, because the agitation for self-determination is our .imate rights for which we are ready to follow with all our strengths.”

Adams said the move to seek the monarchs’ intervention became imperative because of the sensitive nature of the case, adding that the ten prominent monarchs are in the best position to work with the authorities of the Republic of Benin to ensure there is justice for Igboho.

Leading the ten monarchs in the emergency meeting held on Sunday was the Alajowun of Ajowun land, Oba Signon Adekilumo.

Others were Alajase of Ajase-Ile Porto-Novo, Oba Alajase Onikoyi; Onitowe of Towe land, Oba Shitu Adeleke; Ologunba of Ogunba, Oba Adio Ogunju; Oniohorije of Ohori land, Oba Awelede Salomon; Onimasse of Mase land, Oba Akerekoro, Palais Royal de Seme Krake, Sa Majeste Roi de Krake, Palais Royal de Ilase Sa Majeste Roi de Ilase, Oloye R. Oguntosin Taye, among others.