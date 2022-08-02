gani-adams-raises-alarm-over-terrorists-setting-up-camps-in-osun,-oyo,-ogun-forests

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has alleged of plots by terrorists to attack Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun States.

Adams said intelligence report at his disposal showed that terrorists were setting up camps in forests in Osun, Oyo and Ogun States.

Gani Adams made the disclosure in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Aderemi, on Monday.

Adams said the terrorists were seen with a large cache of ammunition.

He urged the Southwest governors to use local security agents in tackling the impending attacks.

Adams said the terrorists would never be allowed to attack the Southwest.

“We are aware of their plans to strike in Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo State and Abeokuta in Ogun State, however, I implore all the governors in the south-west to recruit local security service structure in their various local governments.

“Information reaching me today is that the terrorists are in-between Osu forest and Ile Ife, Osun State, fully armed with various ammunition and they are presently in the forest between Abeokuta and Ibadan planning to attack us in the south-west,” he said.

Recall that Adams had said the security challenges and the state of the country showed that Nigeria was “sleepwalking into collapse”.