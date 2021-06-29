Gangs of London shares exciting season 2 announcement – digitalspy.com

Gangs of London season 2 has expanded its cast.

Sky has announced that Baghdad Central‘s Waleed Zuaiter, French rapper Jasmine Armando (in her TV debut), Salem Kali (Dealer), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice) and Fady El-Sayed (A Private War) are all playing brand new characters.

Filming on the crime drama’s second run is currently under way, with episodes due to air sometime next year.

Channel 4

We also have an official synopsis for the next stage of the bone-breaking saga, which reads: “Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn.

“Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide enough is enough. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues.

“These brutal enforcers bring a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive.

“Who will win the battle for the soul of London?”

Sky

Returning cast members include Joe Cole (as Sean Wallace), Michelle Fairley (Marian Wallace), Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù (Elliot Finch), Brian Vernel (Billy Wallace) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Shannon Dumani).



Gangs of London airs on Sky Atlantic. All nine episodes are available to stream on NOW.

