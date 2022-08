Congress

President Sonia Gandhi will go abroad for medical check-ups on Wednesday, and will be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

.

AICC spokesman Jairam Ramesh said

Sonia

will also visit her ailing mother while returning to New Delhi.

They are likely to be back before the public rally against price rise on September 4. The travel by the Gandhi family creates uncertainty about the election process for the post of Congress chief, which the party has said will be notified soon.