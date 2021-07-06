-
The Associated Press
NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship
PHOENIX (AP) This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. Roll the dice on an aging – but motivated – Hall of Fame-caliber point guard (Chris Paul) and pair him with a veteran coach who he knows and respects (Monty Williams). Add a few more savvy veterans who have been deep in the playoffs before (Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig).
The Telegraph
John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement comments
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
Associated Press
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said.
Reuters
NBA-Antetokounmpo’s health looms large over NBA Finals
The Bucks’ hopes of bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Milwaukee for the first time in half a century could hinge on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo can return to full strength after suffering a hyperextended left knee in the conference finals. The two-time league MVP missed the final two games of the series against Atlanta that ended on Saturday and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the injury was “a day-to-day thing”. Antetokounmpo, who was animated on the sidelines during the games he sat out, has struggled from the three point and free throw lines but is lethal when attacking the basket and is the leader of the Bucks’ stingy defense.
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon run over after Briton retires injured against Ajla Tomljanovic
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,
