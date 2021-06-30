-
-
PopSugar
Katie Nageotte Set an Olympic Trials Record in Pole Vault, and This Is What Joy Looks Like
The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It’s the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record – and Nageotte’s visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.
-
-
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Bruce Smith: ’90s Bills had a gay player, the rest of the team didn’t care
It’s widely been believed that any gay players on the locker rooms of yesteryear remained deeply closeted for fear of being bullied or judged or ostracized. That wasn’t the case universally. Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith recently told TMZ.com that the Bills of the 1990s had at least one gay player on the [more]
-
NBC Sports EDGE
Hawks Tie Up Series As Giannis Injures Knee
Lou Williams led the Hawks to an unlikely win without Trae Young while Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a potentially devastating knee injury in Game 5. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)