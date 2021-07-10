Game Rant Arcade Episode 29: Live Service Assassin’s Creed, Switch OLED Announced – GameRant

The video game industry has been tugging on the heartstrings this week, with a slate of news that has underwhelmed and frustrated gamers around the globe. That does mean that Cameron and Anthony get to vent their frustration about some of the biggest shakeups of the year, though, so sit back and unwind to Game Rant Arcade Episode 29.

First up, a new Robocop game is in the works, though fans don’t know much about it quite yet. The game will drop players into the shows of Alex Murphy, otherwise known as Robocop, as he blasts his way through Old Detroit’s criminal underground. The game is in the works with Teyon, the same developer behind Terminator: Resistance, and is slated to release in 2023.

The brightest news of the week was Sony’s State of Play presentation, which featured new information about smaller third-party games, as well as an extended gameplay demo for Deathloop, the upcoming shooter from Dishonored’s Arkane studio. The presentation wasn’t as major as some fans had hoped, but it still featured a good look at upcoming projects.

In underwhelming news, the Switch OLED model was confirmed, though it wasn’t the leap that some fans were hoping for. The console’s real improvement is in the display, which is only beneficial to those using the console undocked regularly. There’s still the possibility of a Pro model somewhere down the line, but it’s unclear if or when that will happen.

And, finally, Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a live service game, which will radically change how Ubisoft is approaching the game. The writing on the wall has been there for a while now, but it’s still disappointing nonetheless, as fans had been hoping for a return to tradition rather than radical changes to the formula. There’s still some optimism that it can check the right boxes, but fans don’t seem that hopeful.

Game Rant Arcade is available now on various podcast services. Listen to the episode directly below or through one of the listed links.

Here are the timestamps for each segment:

News

New Robocop Game in Development

State of Play Recap

Switch OLED Announcement

Assassin’s Creed is Going Live Service

Games of the Week

Aimlabs

Chicory

Ender Lillies

Listener Mail

Why are games becoming live service?

Why were Switch OLED leaks wrong?

Which games should go to different publishers?

Game Rant Arcade records each week, bringing the latest for video game news, impressions on the latest games, and responses to gamers’ burning questions. To have a question read on Game Rant Arcade, send an email to arcade@gamerant.com or follow and tweet at us on Twitter @RantArcade.

