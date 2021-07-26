Game on with HP’s new Victus – Stuff

The competition is heating up for gamers and manufacturers. HP is here providing you with top-of-the-line 16’ Laptops with FHD IPS 144Hz Display3. You get up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at your disposal. The laptops feature Nvidia GeForce RTXTM graphics, an upgraded cooling system and Bang & Olufsen speakers. Stay connected with the network booster and stream yourself playing with the Omen gaming hub in performance mode. There are two variants, the E series that is powered by the AMD Ryzen processor will start from ₹64,999 and the D series which has the Intel 11th Gen Processor will start from ₹74,999.