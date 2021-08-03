‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington on fatherhood, COVID pandemic – Deseret News

Jon Snow may know nothing — but Kit Harrington now knows a lot about parenting.

Harrington, who played Snow on “Game of Thrones,” recently opened up about fatherhood now that he welcomed a child with fellow “Game of Thrones” actress Rosie Leslie earlier in 2021, according to BuzzFeed News.

Harrington talked about the first six months in an interview with Access Hollywood. He said that he found fatherhood surprising.

“You know, they tell you, but they don’t tell you,” he said. “Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big. What you’re about to go through is big.’ And you have no way of knowing that until it happens.”

“What surprises you, is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever! You don’t get a break from it!’”

“Every day I wake up and I look after this little human,” Harrington added. “And now we’re part of a unit together.”

Harrington called the dynamic between Leslie and their new baby “beautiful.”

“I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you,” he said. “That’s a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you?

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Harrington said. “It really is.”

Harrington said in an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” that fatherhood made the pandemic year a positive experience. Though it was a weird year, it brought him a child, he said.

“So I had a quite profound and amazing experience during this last year and a half,” he said, according to “Entertainment Tonight Canada.” “And yeah, of course it was anxiety-inducing and strange and odd and I didn’t see my friends and family, but on the whole, my friends and family are all healthy, I’m now a father. On the whole I had a very lucky experience over the past year and a half. I know others who haven’t.”

It’s an interesting perspective to have for Harrington. A terrible pandemic year brought him the miracle of life, something beautiful that he can embrace for the rest of his life.