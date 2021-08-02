Game-Breaking Call of Duty: Warzone Glitch Is Giving Players Wallhacks – GameRant

One Call of Duty: Warzone player discovers that they can see enemies through walls while in an online match, akin to a wallhack.

Hackers and bugs have been big issues for some of the Battle Royale genre’s biggest games of late. While Apex Legends has dealt with cheaters destroying Ranked matches, Call of Duty: Warzone has faced its own challenges. Numerous bugs such as problems with Red Doors and a glitch that makes the Heartbeat Sensor unusable have plagued the game. Recently, one Warzone player experienced a brand new glitch that allowed them to see through walls.

During a gaming session with their squad on Call of Duty: Warzone, a player known as js0uthh on Reddit noticed their game acting strangely during a match. As the player turned the corner of a wall, the objects on the screen began to flash in and out of existence, revealing enemies hiding on the other side. Shocked by this strange turn of events, the player was then able to use the glitch to their advantage and eliminate the opposing team. He later posted the clip on Reddit and joked that the game “gave me super powers!”

Despite the gamer attempting to play in a .imate manner, it’s understandable that this could cause other players to rage and think that the player with the glitch was intentionally cheating, as hackers are quite common in Warzone. It’s worth noting that while this glitch allowed js0uthh to see through certain objects such as walls, some buildings in the background appeared to remain opaque. It’s unclear what caused the game-breaking glitch in the first place. However, js0uthh noted on Reddit that the game eventually crashed after this strange bug.

This news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise for players that frequently drop into the war-torn streets of Verdansk. Warzone has had to deal with problems impacting its competitive integrity for quite a while. This newest bug is concerning as it essentially grants free wallhacks to the player with the glitch, thus giving them a competitive advantage. Problems like the glitch encountered by js0uthh have even spurred popular streamers such as NICKMERCS to start playing other games until the developers manage to find fixes for the game’s numerous issues.

It will be interesting to see if this glitch continues to surface in matches, and whether the developers will be able to fix the issue moving forward. Nevertheless, this shows that those attempting to fix Call of Duty: Warzone‘s rampant bugs still have a lot of work ahead of them.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Complete Call of Duty: Warzone ZRG 20mm Breakdown

Source: Dexerto

Call of Duty Warzone Bug Makes Heartbeat Sensor Completely Useless