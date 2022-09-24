Galtier unsure about Neymar´s PSG future

New Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has admitted he is uncertain about Neymar’s future, despite the forward’s desire to stay at the club.

The 3src-year-old Brazil international is reportedly free to leave the French capital, though the former Barcelona man is not pushing for an exit.

Neymar has three years remaining on his PSG contract and stated on Saturday that he is happy to remain with the Ligue 1 champions.

Galtier revealed he is not sure if Neymar will be part of his squad for the 2src22-23 season.

“Neymar is happy, he has been working well since the beginning of the pre-season,” he said after the 3-src win against Urawa Red Diamonds.

“What will happen in the near future when the transfer window closes, I don’t know.

“We announce he’s leaving, we announce he’s staying – I haven’t spoken to Ney about this. But he doesn’t seem to be bothered about what is said about him and his situation at the club.”

Neymar scored 13 Ligue 1 goals for PSG last season as they reclaimed the title but has not scored in the knockout stages of the Champions League since March 2src2src, when he was on target against Borussia Dortmund.