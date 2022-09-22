Galtier hails PSG´s ´desire´ after Trophee des Champions triumph

Christophe Galtier praised Paris Saint-Germain’s “desire” after they won the Trophee des Champions with a resounding 4-src victory over Nantes on Sunday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, before Neymar doubled their advantage with a fine free-kick.

Sergio Ramos added a third, with Neymar grabbing his second from the penalty spot late on after an incident that saw Jean-Charles Castelletto dismissed.

PSG reclaimed the Trophee des Champions after their streak of eight consecutive wins was ended by Lille last season, and Galtier was delighted with his side’s application in his first competitive game at the helm.

“We played a very serious match and I like the fact that we approached with great desire and determination,” he told Amazon Prime Video.

“We created some good chances at the start of the match and they had one or two of their own.

“We were consistent and I saw players making a lot of effort; that’s important to me. It’s a great victory. It’s good to bring the trophy back to Paris.”

PSG cruised to the Ligue 1 title last season, yet they came under heavy criticism after throwing away a two-goal aggregate lead to crash out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid at the last 16 stage.

That ultimately led to Mauricio Pochettino losing his job at the end of the campaign, and Galtier says he has seen enough during his brief tenure at the club to suggest the players are ready to right last season’s wrongs.

“I think PSG were criticised last season when they were champions,” he added.

“These are players that I have observed a lot, with whom I discuss things. There must be a group dynamic, a team. What we have done over the past four or five weeks has gone very well.

“You have to be focused; the slightest word that derails goes around the world.

“We have frank, direct exchanges with the players. We talk a lot about world stars but they are above all players, who like to play, who want to win trophies. We must help them without compromise.”

PSG start their Ligue 1 defence away at Clermont on Saturday.