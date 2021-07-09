Gallery: First 4 Figures’ Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Link Takes Aim – Nintendo Life

© Nintendo Life

First 4 Figures has carved out quite a niche when it comes to creating officially licenced statues and figures from famous game series. The company has been doing some stellar work with Nintendo of late, with Luigi’s Mansion and Metroid being two series that have been immortalised in collectable form.

First 4 Figures is going big on Zelda, too, with a series of figures planned. But before those arrive, it’s worth pointing out that people who ordered the Breath of the Wild Link Collector’s Edition PVC statue (ourselves included) a while back are only now seeing the item arrive, and we have to admit that it’s been worth the wait.

© Nintendo Life

© Nintendo Life

As you’d expect from a First 4 Figures product, Link looks fantastic and boasts an amazing level of detail. Another feature the figure shares with many other First 4 Figures statues is the inclusion of LEDs; in Link’s case, the tip of his arrow lights up, as does the Sheikah Slate on his waist. The base he’s standing on also illuminates.

A special 18,500 capacity 3.7V rechargeable battery is required (one isn’t included) or you can use a Micro USB cable (again, not included) to run the statue from a wall socket. The cable is also needed to charge the aforementioned 3.7V battery, should you decide to purchase one.

© Nintendo Life

The only issue with this product is actually getting hold of it – unless you pre-ordered months ago, it’s likely you’re going to struggle to find one online. Play-Asia, which is where we pre-ordered our statue, has now totally sold out of the item, but you can still order direct from First 4 Figures by using the links below – although it should be noted that some regional allocations have already been pre-sold.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.