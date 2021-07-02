Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic get vague (but likely accurate) leaked pricing – Android Authority

TL;DR We have some leaked pricing information for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series.

The pricing is kind of vague but lines up with what we would expect the watches to cost.

We still don’t have a solid release date, though.

Just a few days ago, we received word that Samsung is probably going to revive the “Classic” moniker for its line of Galaxy smartwatches. With that info, we now know pretty much all there is to know about the watch series.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have solid pricing info for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. However, thanks to an anonymous source speaking with MySmartPrice, we now at least have an idea of what we could see.

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could land within these price ranges: 40mm — Between €350 and €370 (~$415 to $439)

44mm — Between €380 and €400 (~$450 to $474) Meanwhile, the Classic variant could come in three sizes, with pricing estimates as follows: 42mm — Between €470 and €500 (~$557 to $592)

44mm — No estimations known right now

46mm — Between €500 and €530 (~$592 to $623) Now, these prices might seem quite high for the United States. However, keep in mind that companies rarely match pricing across currency conversions. It’s far more likely that we’d see the same numbers for euros and US dollars, meaning the Galaxy Watch 4 could start at $349, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could start at $469. Related: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Everything we know so far

Considering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 started at $399, those seem like realistic prices to us.

We still don’t have any idea when Samsung will announce these watches, though. Considering how many daily leaks we’re seeing, it can’t be far off now.