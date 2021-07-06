Home Technology Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already on sale, just one month after its debut – SamMobile
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already on sale, just one month after its debut – SamMobile

Samsung had unveiled two new affordable tablets—Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE—in the last week of May. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which is aimed towards consumers who want an ultra-affordable tablet for video streaming and video calling, went on sale last month with a price tag of $160. Now, it is being sold at discounted prices in the US.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is currently being sold in the US for just $130 via Amazon. That’s $30 off of its original price and a price reduction of nearly 20%. The tablet is available in both its colors: gray and silver. It is a perfect device for streaming videos on Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and other streaming services, thanks to its decently large 8.7-inch display, stereo speakers, and a slim-yet-strong build.

Samsung’s latest affordable tablet features an 8.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P22T quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. It is also available in a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has an 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus and a 2MP front-facing camera. It runs Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1.

It has GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5,100mAh battery powers the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and it is compatible with up to 15W fast charging.

  • Buy Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Amazon US
