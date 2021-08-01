Galaxy S22 series may flaunt a new 50MP RGBW sensor – PhoneArena

This month,

Samsung will finally take the wraps off the

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, neither of which is expected to give a tough time to the

best camera phones out there. Much of the rest of 2021 will be all about

Galaxy S22 leaks for Samsung fans, which, if recent history is any precedent, will be unveiled early next year. Not a whole lot is known about the series and reports have been going back and forth when it comes to the main camera.

Insider

Ice Universe has again asserted that Samsung will launch a 200MP camera sensor and a 50MP RGBW unit this year. This time, he is being more precise and says that the new sensors will be announced in September. The South Korean giant has already

strongly hinted that a 200MP sensor is in the works.