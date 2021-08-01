Galaxy S22 series may flaunt a new 50MP RGBW sensor – PhoneArena

This month,
Samsung will finally take the wraps off the
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, neither of which is expected to give a tough time to the
best camera phones out there. Much of the rest of 2021 will be all about
Galaxy S22 leaks for Samsung fans, which, if recent history is any precedent, will be unveiled early next year. Not a whole lot is known about the series and reports have been going back and forth when it comes to the main camera.
Insider
Ice Universe has again asserted that Samsung will launch a 200MP camera sensor and a 50MP RGBW unit this year. This time, he is being more precise and says that the new sensors will be announced in September. The South Korean giant has already
strongly hinted that a 200MP sensor is in the works.
Leaker Yogesh has added to the conversation by saying that the Galaxy S22 series, as well as some non-Samsung phones, will feature the 50MP RGBW sensor.
Ice had earlier said that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would retain a
108MP sensor but this was refuted by a report that said Samsung would equip the phone with a
200MP five-lens camera which will be made in collaboration with the Japanese optics company Olympus.
A higher megapixel count doesn’t necessarily guarantee better pictures, which is probably why you don’t see Apple and Google engaging in megapixel wars. Instead, these companies try to extract the maximum potential out of a sensor before retiring it.
After three years, Google’s Pixel phones will finally get
new camera hardware this October and Apple is also expected to equip its highest-end iPhone model with a
48MP sensor next year.
Samsung, on the other hand, has shown willingness to walk into unchartered territory and is currently said to be working on a 600MP sensor. Thus, a 200MP sensor may very well find its way to the Galaxy S22 series.
The company quite recently announced the
world’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor – the 1/2.76-inches 50MP ISOCELL JN1 camera. It’s supposedly meant for mid-tier phones. In February, it unveiled the 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor which is 1/1.12-inches and has 1.4μm-sized pixels.