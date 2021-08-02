Dubai-based esports organisation Galaxy Racer has announced a global partnership with entertainment company Waverider.

The two brands have joined forces to launch a series of new products. According to a release, this includes developing merchandise and curating stories for Galaxy Racer’s content creators.

Image credit: Waverider / Galaxy Racer

Waverider is an IP content creation and management company centred around pop culture and entertainment. As a result of the partnership, Galaxy Racer will be able to build products and concepts for its roster of creators such as AboFlah, Dyler, and Naji Elqaq.

Waverider’s products range from merchandise and apparel to comic books, manga, and animation.

Arafaat Ali Khan, CEO of Waverider, stated: “We’re really excited to be working with Galaxy Racer and its diverse set of creators to create products and stories that are not only authentic, but truly reflect the creators aesthetic, ethos and style. We’re confident that the fans will be seeing a side of these content creators that will blow their minds!”

Waverider is led by Khan, who co-founded the Middle East Film and Comic Con, and President Guenther Hake, an entertainment industry veteran with experience across Walt Disney Company, Oriental Dreamworks, and MINDstyle.

The firm’s creative team is spearheaded by experienced UK-based artist Des Taylor. The company is expected to launch a new wave of consumer experiences and events, as well as an e-commerce platform.

Galaxy Racer CEO, Paul Roy, commented on the deal: “We’re delighted to be partnering with a company with the leadership of Waverider. We’ve seen huge demand for a new style of consumer products and stories for our content creators, and their team has the vision and expertise to create something special for our roster’s fans.”

Esports Insider says: This partnership looks to strengthen the commerciality of Galaxy Racer in a multitude of ways. Not only will the organisation be able to produce a range of merchandise, but the deal could also lead to other potential opportunities, such as apparel and manga. It’ll be worth keeping an eye on what products Galaxy Racer launches in the next 12 months.

