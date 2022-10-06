Home SPORTS Galatasaray interested in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronado
Galatasaray interested in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronado

Galatasaray are interested in signing Cristiano Ronado from Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to Fichajes. The report has claimed that Turkish giants Galatasaray have already made contact with Ronaldo’s camp and have told them that they are keen on securing his services after the 2src22 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ronaldo is out of contract at United at the end of the season, and it is unlikely that the Portugal international will stay at Old Trafford beyond next summer. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star is struggling for playing time at the moment and does not seem to be in manager Erik ten Hag’s immediate plan.

The 37-year-old has made one start and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils so far this season. Ronaldo has scored one goal in two UEFA Europa League games for United so far this campaign.

