Gal Toren, Lior Ashkenazi, & Moran Rosenblatt Interview: Netflix’s Hit & Run – Screen Rant

Hit & Run, Netflix’s latest international thriller, will drop all nine episodes of its first season on August 6. The mystery series, which spans from Tel Aviv to New York City, centers on Segev Azulai (co-creator and star Lior Raz) solving the case of his American wife Danielle’s (Kaelen Ohm) murder – disguised to look like a suspicious traffic accident.

While Segev follows the trail of breadcrumbs left by her killers alongside his old friend Ron (Gal Toren), his cousin Tali (Moran Rosenblatt) works her connections as a police detective to uncover clues back home. All the while, a man named Assaf (Lior Ashkenazi) seems to have a mysterious connection to Danielle and knows far more about her death than he’s letting on. Regardless, the only thing Segev knows for certain is that he didn’t know his own wife well at all.

Toren, Rosenblatt, and Ashkenazi spoke to Screen Rant about their characters and various dynamics that rule their interactions on the show.

Screen Rant: Moran, I love Tali. She’s got these two interesting sides: she’s a family woman – in terms of being Leo’s family and with her own family on the way that she needs to protect – and she’s got a job that she’s very good at and has to protect. How do you navigate those two sides?

Moran Rosenblatt: I actually was inspired by [Merritt Wever] from Unbelievable. She’s a comedian who played this amazing police officer who’s also really gentle and not tough as you imagine. I remember when I read this script, this is what I thought about her: the less tough she will be, the more tough she will be. This was the combination I was looking for, and hope that I succeeded in some way.

Gal – Ron and Segev have all this history that’s apparent as soon as we meet him, and we get to hear different sides of their life through their conversations together. Can you describe their friendship and how much is packed in there?

Gal Toren: It’s a really strong connection between them, but I think the connection resembles something that they have both been running from. The minute Ron picks up Segev’s phone call, both of them know it’s not gonna be a walk in the park for them. Those kinds of relationships can only get that strong by by blood being spilled together. So, it’s heartwarming to see how loyal [we are] and how much love there is between us, but it’s also tragic.

Lior, you have the most mysterious character. We know you have a connection to Danielle and you have a stake in this, but we don’t know what it is at first. How do you approach playing that kind of character?

Lior Ashkenazi: I didn’t play a mystery guy. I was just doing what [he] is. Eventually, he is a normal guy but the thing is, the story makes him a mystery guy. But it was a lot of fun to do it. I’ve never done this kind of character before, so it was really fun for me to do it.

All 9 episodes of Hit & Run‘s first season premiere on August 6 on Netflix.

