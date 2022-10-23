Gakpo regrets failed Man United move

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo was linked with Manchester United this summer. As it became clear he would not be going to Old Trafford, reports crediting the likes of Leeds United and Southampton with interest in his services appeared, but in the end, he stayed put.

Speaking in a recent interview to Tom Allnutt of The Times, Gakpo practically confirmed all those stories, but it appears he only regrets not joining United.

The 23-year-old says he spoke to United boss Erik ten Hag and was really close to making the switch, but no agreement was reached. Then he was apparently given a choice between Leeds and Southampton, and he chose to remain at PSV instead.

United reportedly remain interested in signing Gakpo, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in 18 matches in all competitions this season, but the contract of the Netherlands international has just under four years left to run. Quite apart from that, his fine performances are sure to attract more attention when next summer window gets closer.