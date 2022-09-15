GAIMIN Gladiators Extends Team Roster Moving Into APEX Legends

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Zug, Switzerland, 2nd September 2022: With a roster currently comprising DOTA2, Rocket League, Rainbow 6 Siege, GAIMIN is delighted to announce that GAIMIN Gladiators have extended their gaming roster to now include an APEX Legends team.

Comprising Hardecki, Leogri3x6 and Artyco along with their coach, Pkmk, this Tier 1 team has already achieved considerable success in APEX Legends and built up an impressive community of followers. Hardeki was the youngest winner in the Esports.gg APEX Legends Awards and was the driving force behind the team’s dominance in ALGS Year 1. GAIMIN Gladiators are delighted to announce the incorporation of this team into its roster and extend the brand reach of GAIMIN to a far wider world-wide audience.

Joseph Turner, General Manager for GAIMIN Gladiators stated, “I am delighted Hardecki, Leogri3x6, Artyco and Pkmk have joined the GAIMIN Gladiators roster. Signing to GAIMIN Gladiators provides this team with stability for the new season and allows them with the opportunity to excel further within the APEX Legends arena.”

Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN said, “Our aim with GAIMIN Gladiators has been to support the gaming community and promote our brand to this target audience through the esports teams. In just a few months, GAIMIN Gladiators has achieved over 1.4 billion impressions across our Shikensu-monitored media streams (these figures exclude China and Asia!) and through our APEX Legends team, we expect to see these figures significantly improve, supporting our brand awareness objectives for both GAIMIN and our current sponsors, Kaiyun Sports and StoneForged Technology.”

Martin concluded, “To support the incorporation of APEX Legends into the GAIMIN Gladiators roster, we will be providing their supporters with added benefits when monetizing through the GAIMIN platform. We will be incorporating APEX Legends coins into our marketplace, allowing APEX game players to acquire “free” APEX Legends coins through the passive monetization available from the GAIMIN app.”



About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralized data processing network harnessing under utilized processing power typically found in gaming PC’s to create a world-wide decentralized data processing network, delivering “supercomputer” performance.

With a free to download PC-based application GAIMIN monetises the under utilized performance through innovative approaches to delivering “supercomputer” level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices. Focusing initially on the powering of blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network also supports a number of different large scale data processing applications, including video rendering.

GAIMIN pays users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

About GAIMIN Gladiators

GAIMIN Gladiators were formed from the OCG Esports Club; a Canadian Esports organisation established in 2019 by brothers Nick and Alex Cuccovillo and Shawn Porter. Their aim was to conquer their chosen esports and since 2019 they have achieved significant success winning major events such as Dreamhack Canada for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and successfully competing in the highest pro-amateur league in North America.

GAIMIN Gladiators will represent GAIMIN in the global esports arena and build on their past successes and growth by participating in current and new esports verticals.

GAIMIN Gladiators’ current roster includes DOTA2, Rainbow6 Siege, APEX Legends and Rocket League. The DOTA 2 team is competing in the DOTA 2 International in Singapore in October 2022.

