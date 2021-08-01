gadzhi-rabadanov-scores-nasty-ko-at-bellator-263;-coach-khabib-nurmagomedov-loads-fallen-fighter-on-stretcher

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Khabib Nurmagomedov showed the ultimate sign of respect to a fallen fighter following a scary knockout at Bellator 263.

During the Bellator 263 prelims Saturday at The Forum, promotional debutant Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4-2 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) scored a violent finish of opponent Daniel Carey (7-5 MMA, 3-4 BMMA) at 3:57 of Round 1.

Bellator 263 took place Saturday at The Forum. The main card aired on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

The knockout was shocking and the follow-up shots were devastating. When referee Frank Trigg finally jumped in, Carey was in all sorts of trouble. As CSAC and Bellator officials scrambled to signal for a backboard and stretcher, Carey remained unconscious on the ground.

As the medical equipment was brought into the cage, Rabadanov’s head coach and former UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov walked over to the floored opposition and assisted medical professionals as they applied the neck-brace and loaded Carey onto the backboard.

After Carey was lifted from the ground, Nurmagomedov and Carey’s cornerman shared an embrace of respect in the cage, which was captured on video by MMA Junkie.

Bellator 263 live results include: