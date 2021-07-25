Gabrielle Union Explains the Empowering Reason for Her Major Hair Transformation – E! Online

Hair for it!

There’s no denying that Gabrielle Union isn’t afraid to push the fashion and beauty boundaries. Whether she’s rocking a designer outfit straight off the runway or showing off a vibrant makeup look, the Bring It On alum always brings her A-game.

On Friday, July 23, the actress proved once again why she’s known for her keen sense of style. Taking to Instagram, Gabrielle debuted an epic hair transformation with a series of glamorous selfies. The L.A.’s Finest star explained that she got a “summer chop” for an empowering reason.

“So, I did a thing,” she began her caption. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy.”

As she perfectly summed up look, “It hits different and its foreign to me but I [three black heart emojis] this new new. #SummerChop #FlawlessChop #FlawlessCut.”