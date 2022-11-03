Gabriel Martinelli provides five word contract answer that Arsenal fans will love

Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli has been speaking about his contract situation at the Emirates Stadium ahead of his side’s clash with FC Zurich in the Europa League, and suggested that a deal with the club was close, telling reporters that “I just need a pen.”

The Brazilian has been in fine form for the table-topping Gunners so far this season, grabbing his fourth goal of the season as he opened the scoring in their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

And he is one of three young Gunners that the club are keen to tie down to new contracts, with the club ‘very confident’ that Bukayo Saka will pen a new deal in the coming months, while Saka himself had admitted that he shares that confidence.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also opened talks over a new deal for William Saliba, who has started every game of the season thus far after three loan spells away from the club and whose deal currently expires in 2024.

They have more leeway with Martinelli, the Brazilian reportedly under contract until 2026, but are also keen to hand him a deal that reflects his newfound importance to the side.

And it is something that Martinelli himself is not too bothered about, openly admitting that he wants to remain in north London, where he has previously claimed he would like to spend his whole career.

“I don’t care, I want to stay”, he told reporters, before adding “I just need a pen” with reference to a new deal.

Having come on leaps and bounds since Mikel Arteta took charge, Martinelli has developed into one of the best young wingers in World Football, and his transparent desire to stay at the Emirates Stadium will come as a massive relief to the Arsenal faithful.

-:Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks out on Barcelona job linksArsenal handed major fitness boost as key duo spotted in training ahead of Zurich tie

–