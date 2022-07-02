Home WORLD NEWS G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
WORLD NEWS

G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine

by News
g7-leaders-inflict-more-economic-pain-on-russia-over-ukraine
From: Counting the Cost

Members of the G7 discuss how best to deal with Russia during these turbulent economic times.

Germany’s chancellor has promised to keep the cost of running Russia’s war in Ukraine high for President Putin.

At a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) rich democracies this week, leaders discussed imposing price caps on Russian crude, a move critics say is “ambitious”.

Some of the topics discussed were the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices, food security, investment, and technology.

Multibillion-dollar pledges were made, including plans to raise $600bn to fund global infrastructure projects in developing countries. We examine what this might look like in practice.

Published On 2 Jul 2022

