Home NEWS ‘Funny, cringy and scary’: How a Bumble match led to arrest
NEWSNews America

‘Funny, cringy and scary’: How a Bumble match led to arrest

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘funny,-cringy-and-scary’:-how-a-bumble-match-led-to-arrest

Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.

© 2021 Cable News Network.A Warner Media Company.All Rights Reserved.CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having...

Iniubong Umoren’s murder: Suspect Uduak Akpan pleads guilty

Sunday Igboho finally gets access to doctors

Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: Police arrest Sowore at Abuja...

Silence as lawyers, newsmen await arrival of Nnamdi...

BREAKING: Sexual assault: Baba Ijesha, Princess, Iyabo Ojo,...

He’s run to London after setting Nigeria on...

China’s private education firms are the latest targets...

Germany’s gymnasts wear body-covering unitards, rejecting ‘sexualization’ of...

Dieter Brummer, ‘Home and Away’ star, dead at...

Leave a Reply