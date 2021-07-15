funke-akindele,-other-female-celebrities-who-run-successful-business-ventures-with-their-husbands

Some female celebrities are known to have other business ventures going on for them apart from being in the entertainment industry

It is often said that doing business with family members can either mar or make such ventures especially if parties involved are not able to set boundaries and keep sentiment apart.

However, even with the complexities that come with doing business with family, it is an efficient way to build trust in relationships.

Surprisingly, the conversation takes a different cause when it comes to couples who decide to do business together.

Funke Akindele, two other Nigerian female celebs who run businesses with their husbands.

Photo:@theunstoppabletoyinlawani/@jjcskillz/@princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

It appears a lot of people see no harm in a wife being involved in her husband’s business and vice versa.

Perhaps, this explains why some popular couples in the entertainment industry are taking advantage of their situation and using it to become a stronger force, hence achieving more success together.

Check out popular female celebrities who have joined hands with their husbands to run their businesses.

1. Funke Akindele and JJC

This was not a collaboration that a lot of people saw coming. It was just as surprising as the news of both of them getting married.

Interestingly, when the two officially became man and wife, JJC who was mostly known for being involved with music joined forces with his wife to run her popular Scene One Production outfit.

The two have gone on to make history with their latest project, Omo Ghetto, breaking box office records in Nigeria.

A visit to their social media pages shows the husband and wife occasionally sharing updates from the latest projects they are working on. There’s no doubt that they are great business partners.

2. Mercy Johnson Okojie and Prince Odi

The Nollywood movie star has her hands in a lot of things but anyone who pays attention to her page will know how invested she is in her husband’s hospitability business.

Mercy has occasionally advertised her husband’s hotel on social media and she has even gone as far as shooting skits to promote the establishment alongside popular skit maker Zic Saloma.

3. Toyin Lawani and Dee Unknown

The celebrity stylist and her husband, Segun Wealth, no doubt have an amazing work/business history together.

In fact, they grew unto each other from when they started working together and it’s almost not surprising that they eventually tied the knot.

While Tiannah handles the fashion part of her business, her husband is responsible for capturing the beautiful images that sell her products.

The two made a spectacle of their recent wedding ceremony and made people understand why they are not just man and wife but two business partners who are more than ready to take the world by storm.

