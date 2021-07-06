Funerals for victims of Surfside building collapse begin in Miami-Dade, New York – WPLG Local 10

DORAL, Fla. – Grief-stricken after the Surfside building collapse, the relatives of seven victims were holding funeral services Tuesday at two Catholic churches in Miami-Dade County and at a synagogue in New York City.

Mike Noriega shows a birthday card, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., relatives sent to his grandmother, Hilda Noriega, two weeks ago for her 92nd birthday. Hilda Noriega lives on the sixth floor of the Miami building that collapsed. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The service for Hilda Noriega, the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega, was held Tuesday morning at St. Patrick Catholic Church, a parish in Miami Beach. She was 92. While exploring the ruins, her son and grandson, Mike Noriega, recovered a birthday card that she had received from members of her prayer group.

Crews recovered her body on June 30.

Anaely Rodriguez, Marcus Guara, Lucia Guara, and Emma Guara were victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside. (WPLG)

The service for Anaely Rodriguez, 42, her husband Marcus Guara, 52, and their daughters 11-year-old Lucia and 4-year-old Emma was being held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, a parish in Surfside.

Rescuers recovered Guara’s body on June 26. That day the Archdiocese of Miami received a message from Pope Francis offering prayers “that Almighty God will grant eternal peace to those who have died, comfort to those who mourn their loss, and strength to all those affected.”

Rescuers recovered the bodies of Rodriguez, Lucia, and Emma on June 30.

The services for Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, and Itty Ainsworth, 66, former residents of Sydney, Australia, were set to be held at Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn. Interment will be at Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens.

Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, and Itty Ainsworth, 66, were victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside. (Courtesy of family)

The Ainsworths’ granddaughter was born on the day of the building collapse. Crews recovered their bodies on Monday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Jeanette Marie Nuñez, the lieutenant governor of Florida, attended Noriega’s funeral.

The official death toll of the building collapse was at 32 and 113 remained unaccounted for on Tuesday afternoon.

