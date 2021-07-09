Fundrise CEO Explains How the Company Went From “Crazy” to Mainstream – Business Insider

Fundrise is a retail investing platform that buys commercial real estate with funds raised from individual investors.

CEO Ben Miller told Insider about the early days, when he said others saw the company, and crowdfunding, as “crazy.”

Fundrise is now the size of major private equity investors, and just closed a $300 million debt deal with Goldman.

Ben Miller, CEO and co-founder of real estate investor Fundrise, almost gave up on his dream of using a large pool of small investor dollars to buy up commercial real estate after an early meeting with a high-octane corporate lawyer, he told Insider.

Miller had worked in finance before founding Fundrise in 2010, and had come away from the great financial crisis “disillusioned” in the financial system, which trusted private equity companies and other investors to manage Americans’ savings and retirement funds. Instead, Miller wanted to allow investors to manage their own financial futures by directly investing into real estate, with lower fees.

“I started to wonder if we could build a new financial system, a different one, a better one, hopefully built around individual investors and software rather than with MBAs,” Miller told Insider.

Now, with the pandemic hosting a wave of small-time retail investors competing with bigger investors using platforms like Robin Hood and meme-stocks like Gamestop, this new financial system seems to be coming into focus.

“Over the course of 10 years, the reaction changed from people saying that’s crazy, to that’s novel, to that’s obvious,” Miller said about the company’s focus on individual investors.

Fundrise, which pioneered crowdfunding models for real estate, is on the front line of this change. It’s become an industry giant of its own, having committed nearly $5 billion in investor capital since launching its first fund in 2012. This puts it somewhere between the top 20 to 30 private equity real estate funds in the world, according to the PERE 100 list (Fundrise isn’t on this list because it is not technically considered a private equity real estate fund).

The big guns in the industry are taking notice too, as Fundrise entered into a $300 million credit facility from Goldman Sachs to build close to a half-billion in rental homes in booming southern and western cities in states like Texas.

Big names in finance are also looking to a similar model, with firms like Blackstone, KKR, and Starwood all dipping their toes into providing private real estate to individual investors, and the SEC calling to open up other private markets to individual investors.

Fundrise, and the real estate crowdfunding model it has pioneered, is teetering on the edge of the mainstream. Retail investment into the stock market isn’t slowing down, allowing crowdfunding to come into its own.

From “crazy” to “obvious”

Miller is seeing a transformation now, but he said that when he first consulted with that corporate lawyer, dozens of stories over the Manhattan skyline, it seemed like the bigger players in the industry would never come on board. He explained to the lawyer his vision for investments driven by small individuals, instead of massive funds.

“There was a long pause, a long silence. And then the guy asked me, ‘Why would you bother with the little guy,'” Miller told Insider.

June saw almost $28 billion of retail investor capital pouring into the stock market, the largest ever monthly volume of retail investment since 2014. Retail investors also drove arguably the biggest business story of 2021, the unlikely rise of Gamestop and AMC’s stock, though institutions that purchase investment information from platforms like Robin Hood also used this data to profit.

While platforms like Robin Hood have helped to drive retail investors into the stock market, Fundrise’s approach is a little different. Investors in the platform pool their money together to purchase commercial real estate that is usually purchased by large institutional investors. This was made possible by a law in 2012.

Fundrise has offerings both for accredited investors, who have larger net-worths or incomes than the smallest investors and are deemed to be able to sustain more risk by the SEC, and smaller-time unaccredited investors, who can start with investments as low at $500.

The company was the first real estate crowdfunding platform, but has been followed by a range of different models, such as LEX, NYCE Companies, and Roofstock. Partnerships with CRE giants like JLL and individual investments from people like Brookfield Chairmen Rick Clark show an increasing institutional interest.

A potentially $900 billion market

A 2020 report from Chinese research firm Facts & Factors estimates that the global crowdfunded real estate market could grow to almost $900 billion in 2027, from only $13 billion in 2019.

Miller told Insider that this is part of the latest change in how real estate is funded, after the late 80s and early 90s saw real estate ownership transform from a dynastic, family-run industry into one made up of legal fund structures like REITs and private equity.

Fundrise originally allowed investors to invest in individual properties, before switching to a fund model, where investors put their money into a specific strategy or result. Miller said this change was made to lower risk and the amount of time that investors needed to spend managing their investments, creating what he called a “bioreports of real estate.”

While this is a sign of Fundrise getting closer to more traditional fund structures, Miller says that Fundrise’s experience, tech-forward approach, and lower overhead will continue to give it an advantage over private equity giants.

With software, Miller says the company can cut out middlemen, and lower the commission rates paid to investors from the retirement and investment funds of Americans. Sometimes systems aren’t ready for software: when filing taxes to the IRS, the company needed to build software so it could file for each of its more than 100,000 investors, instead of paying thousands of dollars for each to have an accountant. Miller says the filing overwhelmed the IRS’s systems, so the company had to mail hundreds of boxes in order to file their taxes.

Miller told Insider that many of those who first doubted the company are now reaching out for advice on how to structure their own retail platforms.