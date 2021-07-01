full-list:-see-names-of-new-lg-caretaker-committee-members-in-osun

The names of members of the Caretaker Management Committees of Local Governments, Local Council Development Areas and Area Offices announced by the State of Osun House of Assembly on Thursday, has emerged.

The Speaker of the parliament, Hon Timothy Owoeye in his remarks during the announcement said, “Our Paramount objectives must be the party at all cost”.

Bioreports Correspondent gathered that the names of members of the Caretaker Committees for the local governments, local council development areas and area offices were stepped down.

It was learnt that affected are the Chairmanship of Ejigbo West LCDA and Oriade Local Government while Ife Central Vice Chairman and that of Egbedore Area office.

He said that the members whose names were stepped down would be resent to the House of Assembly later.

According to him, “All the stepped down local government Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Councillors and Secretaries name will be resent to the House of Assembly”.

However, the Speaker also directed the nominees to submit the 35 copies of credentials to the house of assembly between now and Monday next week.

Some of the names that were mentioned include

Odo Otin North

Iyiola Adebayo Adekeye Chairman, Ajao Kehinde Vice Chairman Adegoke Taiwo secretary.

Ilesa East

Hon. Lanre Balogun Chairman, Hon. Ajilore Johnson Vice Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Kofo Omole, Secretary.

Ataumosa East

Mrs. Foluke Adekoya, Chairperson.

Ilesa North Eas

Hon. Oladipo Adeniyi, Hon. Gbenga Omoniyi (T&K), Hon. Ishola Ariyo

Atakumosa West

Hon. Thomas Jebutu, Chairman.

Ilesa West Central LCDA

Hon. Folarin Fafowora, Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Helen Agbeluyi, Vice Chairman, Hon. Jumoke Olaosebikan, Secretary.

Atakumosa West Central

Hon. Anthony Adeboye, Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Jumoke Bepo Vice Chairperson, Hon. Oladapo Jegede Secretary.

Ayedire

Adigun Adejare – Chairman

Isaac ojo – Vice Chairman

Oyayeye sunday – Secretary

Ayedire South

Idowu Olufemi – Chairman

Adigun lere – Vice Chairman

Isiaka Suleman – Secretary

Iwo LGA

Isola adeniyi kamar – Chairman

Akilawon Tunde – Vice Chairman

Gbadebo Rahman A – Secretary

Iwo east

Rahman lawal A – Chairman

Adesoji Tijani – Vice Chairman

Adeleke wasiu – Secretary

Iwo west

Babatunde Tajudeen – Chairman

Adeniyi olagunju yemi – Vice Chairman

Salawu Sunday – Secretary

Details Shortly…..