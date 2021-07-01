full-list:-see-names-of-new-lg-caretaker-committee-members-in-osun

The names of members of the Caretaker Management Committees of Local Governments, Local Council Development Areas and Area Offices announced by the State of Osun House of Assembly on Thursday, has emerged.
The Speaker of the parliament, Hon Timothy Owoeye in his remarks during the announcement said, “Our Paramount objectives must be the party at all cost”.
Bioreports Correspondent gathered that the names of members of the Caretaker Committees for the local governments, local council development areas and area offices were stepped down.
It was learnt that affected are the Chairmanship of Ejigbo West LCDA and Oriade Local Government while Ife Central Vice Chairman and that of Egbedore Area office.
He said that the members whose names were stepped down would be resent to the House of Assembly later.
According to him, “All the stepped down local government Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Councillors and Secretaries name will be resent to the House of Assembly”.
However, the Speaker also directed the nominees to submit the 35 copies of credentials to the house of assembly between now and Monday next week.
Some of the names that were mentioned include
Odo Otin North
Iyiola Adebayo Adekeye Chairman, Ajao Kehinde Vice Chairman Adegoke Taiwo secretary.
Ilesa East
Hon. Lanre Balogun Chairman, Hon. Ajilore Johnson Vice Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Kofo Omole, Secretary.
Ataumosa East
Mrs. Foluke Adekoya, Chairperson.
Ilesa North Eas
Hon. Oladipo Adeniyi, Hon. Gbenga Omoniyi (T&K), Hon. Ishola Ariyo
Atakumosa West
Hon. Thomas Jebutu, Chairman.
Ilesa West Central LCDA
Hon. Folarin Fafowora, Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Helen Agbeluyi, Vice Chairman, Hon. Jumoke Olaosebikan, Secretary.
Atakumosa West Central
Hon. Anthony Adeboye, Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Jumoke Bepo Vice Chairperson, Hon. Oladapo Jegede Secretary.
Ayedire
Adigun Adejare – Chairman
Isaac ojo – Vice Chairman
Oyayeye sunday – Secretary
Ayedire South
Idowu Olufemi – Chairman
Adigun lere – Vice Chairman
Isiaka Suleman – Secretary
Iwo LGA
Isola adeniyi kamar – Chairman
Akilawon Tunde – Vice Chairman
Gbadebo Rahman A – Secretary
Iwo east
Rahman lawal A – Chairman
Adesoji Tijani – Vice Chairman
Adeleke wasiu – Secretary
Iwo west
Babatunde Tajudeen – Chairman
Adeniyi olagunju yemi – Vice Chairman
Salawu Sunday – Secretary
Details Shortly…..