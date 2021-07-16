full-list-of-the-candidates-inec-cleared-for-the-anambra-governorship-election

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the list of the certified candidates for the poll.

Checking through the document which was published on INEC’s official website, . notes that no candidate was listed for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the list of the certified candidates for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

The commission left the party’s space blank and put “court order” under the remark column.

Similarly, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, APGA’s factional candidate, is missing from the list. Instead, the national electoral body listed the name of another APGA factional candidate, Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, citing a court order.

See the full list below:

Ekene Alex Nwankwo (Accord Party, A) Doreen Ifeoma Madukaarisa (Action Alliance, AA) Obi Sylvester Chukwudozie (African Action Congress, AAC) Akachukwu Sullivan Nwankpo (African Democratic Congress, ADC) Prince Ume-Ezeoke Afam Luke Douglas (Action Democratic Party, ADP) Emmanuel Andy Nnamdi Uba (All Progressives Congress, APC) Chukwuma Michael Umeoji (All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA) Eze Robinson Chukwuma (Allied Peoples Movement, APM) Azubuike Philip Echetebu (Action Peoples Party, APP) Chika Jerry Okeke (Boot Party, BP) Agbasimalo Obiora Emmanuel (Labour Party, LP) Ohajimkpo Leonard Emeka (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP) Adaobi Uchenna Okpeke (National Rescue Movement, NRM) Nnamdi Nwawuo (Peoples Redemption Party, PRP) Ekelem Edward Arinze (Social Democratic Party, SDP) Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah (Young Progressive Party, YPP) Ugwoji Martin Uchenna (Zenith Labour Party, ZLP)

Hopes dashed as court rules against PDP governorship candidate

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty in PDP after a high court barred the factional candidate of the party, Valentine Ozigbo, from parading himself as the party’s flagbearer.

The court sitting in Awka, the state capital, gave the order pending the determination of a suit before it.

The order issued by Justice Obiora Nwabunike was in respect to the suit with the number, A/230/2021, filed by Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

