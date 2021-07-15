Full list of newly appointed Governing Council Chairs of Federal varsities – The Nation Newspaper

By Samuel Oamen

The Federal Government on Thursday appointed a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Attahiru Jega and former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba as Chairmen of the Governing Councils of the University of Jos and Bayero University, Kano respectively.

Their appointments followed the re-constitution of the Governing Councils of 19 Federal universities and four inter-university centres by the Federal Government.

Here is a list of newly appointed Governing Council Chairs of Universities:

1. Dr Sonny Kuku, University of Benin,

2. Malam Adamu Fika, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,

3. Malam Abidu Yazid, University of Ilorin,

4. Sen Udoma Udo Udoma, Bayero University, Kano,

5. Prof Ahmed Mohammed Modibbo, University of Abuja,

6. Chief Ikechi Emenike, University of Nigeria, Nsukka,

7. Ballama Manu, University of Maiduguri

8. Prof Anthony Gozie Anwuka, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurun, Delta state

9. Prof Attahiru Jega, University of Jos

10. Sen Jack Tilley Gyado, Federal University of Technology, Owerri

11. Barr Njideka Bernedette Nwachukwu, University of Uyo

12. Gen Martin Luther Agwai rtd, University of Calabar

13. Alhj Bashir Dalhatu, Modibo Adamawa University

14. Ibrahim Ida, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

15. Peter Okebukola, National Open University of Nigeria

16. Prof Sulyman Alege Kuranga, Nnamdi Azikiwe Univeristy, Awka

17. Bukar Goni Aji, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

18. Amb Dr. Godknows Igali, Federal University of Technology, Akure