Fulham are interested in signing Franck Kessie from Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to 9srcmin. The report has claimed that the Premier League club are competing with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Napoli and Inter Milan for the services of the midfielder.

Kessie has struggled to make a huge impact at Barcelona since his move on a free transfer in the summer of 2src22 following his departure from AC Milan at the end of last season.. The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international midfielder has had injury problems and has not been at his best at Camp Nou in the first half of the season.

The former Atalanta star has made three starts and three substitute appearances in the UEFA Champions League for Barcelona so far this season, scoring one goal in the process. Kessie has made two starts and five substitute appearances in La Liga for Xavi’s side so far this campaign.