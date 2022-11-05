Fulham team news & predicted line-up vs Manchester City

Fulham head into the Manchester City game sat 7th in the Premier League.

Marco Silva’s side have lost just one of their last five and have scored plenty of goals this season.

However, their defensive record is worrying, with 22 goals shipped from 13 the most in the top half by some distance.

Ahead of the game with Manchester City, 101GreatGoals has provided the latest Fulham team news.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid will miss Saturday's trip to Manchester City having picked up his fifth booking of the season against Everton last weekend.

Kenny TeteTete suffered setbacks in his return from injury but he came off the bench vs Everton last week and is expected to start vs Manchester City.

Layvin KurzawaPicked up a calf strain at the beginning of this month vs Newcastle and has missed Fulham’s last four outings. He remains a doubt for the Manchester City match.

Manor SolomonSolomon played just 24 minutes for Fulham on the opening weekend vs Liverpool.

He was then forced to undergo surgery on his knee and remains out.

Neeskens KebanoIt was announced that the winger had suffered a ruptured Achilles in training this week and is set to be out for some time.

Speaking on Kebano, Marco Silva said: “Sad, sad news for us as a football club, for us as a group, and personally for me as a manager,” Silva said. “Top, top guy, top lad, great professional, and a happy guy.

“Now I have to support him in every way I can, as much as I can, to make him feel better again and happy, and back on the pitch after some months.”

