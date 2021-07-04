Home ENTERTAINMENT Fuji legend, K1 De Ultimate undergoes another surgery – bioreports Nigeria
Fuji legend, K1 De Ultimate undergoes another surgery – bioreports Nigeria

Fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate has undergone another surgery.

His close friend, Bolaji Basia posted photos of the recuperating artiste on Instagram Saturday night.

“Minor surgery though, but I still give thanks to almighty God for the success,” the businessman wrote.

K1 and others attended Basia’s birthday celebration on June 25.

The music star has had a few surgical operations in 15 years, some undisclosed.

In August 2019, he went through a procedure after severe pain in the throat.

K1 was then treated at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, West of Toronto, in Canada.

In June 2018, he left Nigeria for another medical trip in Canada reportedly for respiratory complications.

