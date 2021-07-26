FTSE 100 drops after Chinese markets slump on education crackdown – business live – The Guardian

5.21am EDT

The logo of waste management company Biffa is seen on a large wheelie bin outside a pub in London. Photograph: Simon Newman/Reuters



The FTSE 250 bin collection company Biffa has been found guilty of illegally exporting 1,000 tonnes of household waste to Asia.

The shipments were labelled as paper, but contained “soiled nappies, tins, hairpieces, plastics, as well as clothing and food packaging”, according to a stomach-churning statement from the UK’s Environment Agency. “Investigators said the bundles gave off a putrid odour,” it said.

The company, which is valued at £1bn, will be sentenced on Friday after it was found guilty of breaching regulations on exporting waste at Wood Green crown court, in London.

The Environment Agency has been working on new measures to tighten controls such as more regular monitoring of shipments, after the problem of exported waste attracted more attention.

