05:21
The FTSE 250 bin collection company Biffa has been found guilty of illegally exporting 1,000 tonnes of household waste to Asia.
The shipments were labelled as paper, but contained “soiled nappies, tins, hairpieces, plastics, as well as clothing and food packaging”, according to a stomach-churning statement from the UK’s Environment Agency. “Investigators said the bundles gave off a putrid odour,” it said.
The company, which is valued at £1bn, will be sentenced on Friday after it was found guilty of breaching regulations on exporting waste at Wood Green crown court, in London.
The Environment Agency has been working on new measures to tighten controls such as more regular monitoring of shipments, after the problem of exported waste attracted more attention.
Malcolm Lythgo, head of waste regulation at the Environment Agency, said:
We are pleased with the court’s decision. We want all producers and waste companies to be responsible and make sure they only export material that can be legally and safely sent abroad for recycling.
Illegal waste exports blight the lives and environment of those overseas. The Environment Agency will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those found to break the rules.
05:03
An interesting new front may be opening in the relationship between the UK and China: the government is considering backtracking on allowing Chinese companies to operate British nuclear power stations.
The Financial Times reported (£) that cooling of relations between the two countries has now extended to the sensitive issue of nuclear power.
Here’s last night’s report, from Press Association, confirming the FT’s reporting.
China’s state-owned nuclear energy company could be blocked from all future power projects in the UK, with ministers understood to be investigating ways to prevent its involvement.
The move would exclude China General Nuclear (CGN) from the consortium planning to build the £20bn Sizewell C nuclear plant on the Suffolk coast, as well as one in Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex.
A Whitehall source confirmed a report by the Financial Times that first revealed the government is exploring ways of removing CGN from future projects.
The FT’s sources have given some fairly Bioreports Newsy indications (albeit off record). “There isn’t a chance in hell that CGN builds Bradwell,” said one person quoted.
You can read the rest of the report here:
04:43
German business confidence has dropped further than economists have expected. The Ifo business climate survey might have raised the spirits of European markets on what is proving to be quite a limp start to the week, but it hasn’t turned out that way.
The long-running survey, followed by economists as a gauge of activity in Europe’s largest economy, showed that confidence declined. The reading came in at 100.8 for July, down from 101.8 in June and 1.3 points below economists’ average forecasts.
“This is not what the doctor ordered”, said Claus Vistesen, chief Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, a consultancy.
The goods news is that these data indicate that economic momentum was sustained at the start of the third quarter, after what was almost surely a significant rebound in the second quarter. The bad news is that business leaders now see growth fading towards the end of the third quarter. This could be because executives now fret new restrictions in the face of the Delta-surge, though it could also simply be reflecting the realty that nothing goes up in a straight line. Growth can remain solid, even if the pace declines.
Here is a graph that shows why the Ifo survey is handy: it acts as a leading indicator for GDP. On this basis the recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 recession should continue rapidly.
*I have corrected a previous post. Please refresh the page to see the updated version.
Updated
04:14
Looking at what is dragging back the FTSE 100, there is a fairly clear pattern: banks and financials are the biggest fallers.
Banks tend to be quite sensitive to the country’s economic weal and woe, so they can be vulnerable during a broader market selloff.
On the other hand, mining companies Antofagasta and Rio Tinto are the biggest gainers, up 1.4% and 1% respectively, as gold and silver prices rose.
03:55
More aviation news: Heathrow Airport’s tally of losses during the pandemic has now hit £2.9bn.
Here is a stat that sums up their difficulties: fewer than 4m people travelled through Heathrow in the first six months of 2021, a level that would have taken just 18 days to reach in 2019.
Revenues for the first six months were £348m, half of the £712m in the first half of 2020 (which had a few months of relative normality before the UK woke up to the pandemic). The loss for the perid was £868m.
Unsurprisingly, Heathrow is desperate to open up. Coronavirus case numbers are rising, but the airport’s leaders argue that quarantine restrictions are harming the UK economy.
Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said:
The UK is emerging from the worst effects of the health pandemic, but is falling behind its EU rivals in international trade by being slow to remove restrictions. Replacing PCR tests with lateral flow tests and opening up to EU and US vaccinated travellers at the end of July will start to get Britain’s economic recovery off the ground.
03:33
Joanna Partridge
Ryanair bumps up passenger forecast after summer surge
Ryanair is expecting to fly 100m passengers during this financial year after a surge in summer bookings in recent weeks, although it warned that it does not expect to make a profit this year.
The Irish airline increased its passenger forecast to between 90m and 100m for the 12 months to the end of March 2022, thanks to the coronavirus vaccination programme and the easing of some travel restrictions.
It expects to carry larger numbers of passengers over the summer, almost doubling from 5m passengers in June to almost 9m in July, and reaching 10m in August, provided there are no further setbacks as a result of Covid.
03:25
FTSE 100 and European stocks drop
China appears to have set the tone for stock markets in Europe: every major index is in the red on Monday morning.
The FTSE 100 has lost 0.4%, Germany’s Dax has lost 0.5%, while France’s Cac 40 is down by 0.3%.
03:15
Chinese stock markets tumble as crackdowns broaden
Good morning, and welcome to our live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets.
Chinese stock markets hit their lowest level since December on Monday as investors took fright over tightening regulation. The tech sector has been under pressure in recent weeks, and now the Communist party government has turned its attention to the vast private education sector and property sectors.
For-profit tutoring in subjects on the school curriculum will be barred, ostensibly to reduce financial burdens on families and make having more children more attractive, as China seeks to arrest a fall in its population that has reportedly alarmed the country’s leadership. Foreign investment in private tutoring companies will also be heavily restricted.
Private tuition is widely used in China. Indeed, Reuters cited data from the Chinese Society of Education suggesting that more than 75% of students aged from around 6 to 18 in China attended after-school tutoring classes in 2016.
And in the tech sector shares in Tencent, the giant internet conglomerate, have fallen after it was ordered to forgo exclusive music licensing deals, a move that could reduce its dominance of streaming in China. The government has already sought to clip the wings of ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.
Meanwhile, the Chinese government has also said it will try to sort out irregularities in its property sector within three years. For years many economists have been warily eyeing the sector for possible overheating. The CSI 300 real estate index lost 6.2% on Monday, and developer Evergrande – whose massive debt burden is seen by some as a potential risk to financial stability – lost 5.7%, leaving it down by more than half this year.
The CSI 300 index, which tracks blue-chip companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, had dropped 3.4% at the time of writing. It was a 10-week low. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 3.5%.
Economists at Nomura warned that things could be difficult for the Chinese economy this year in general. They wrote (via Reuters):
We believe China’s economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector.
Japanese stocks, however, performed better on Monday. On the first trading day of the Tokyo Olympics its broad Topix index gained 1.1% and the Nikkei 225 gained 1%.
*This post has been corrected. The original incorrectly listed purchasing managers’ index data as happening on Monday 26 July. In fact, those data will be published on Monday 2 August. Apologies for the error.
Updated