FSG acting in ‘best interests’ of Liverpool, claims Lijnders

In one of the most shocking stories of the week, Liverpool FC has been put up for sale.

The Athletic reported on Monday that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has put Liverpool up for sale and a full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties.

FSG bought Liverpool in October of 2010 and have since helped the club win a league title and the Champions League.

Now, with Liverpool set to face Derby County in the League Cup on Wednesday, Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has been asked about the potential sale.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Derby County, Lijnders said: “The statement was clear. It’s nothing new for a club to try to find new investors. They are acting in the best interests of the club, and trying to take the club forward.

“I believe they always did. For me, they are good owners, and I will explain a few reasons why. First, they tied down one of the best managers in the world for seven-plus years. That says a lot. Second, they tied down the best players in the world. The difference between European or World top, and sub-top, is that you have to sell your best players. They tied down [Mohamed] Salah’s contract.

“Then, what is even more important in my opinion, is that we have a stable academy. They invested in the academy, they invested in where we are sitting now, one of the best training grounds in the world. It is our home, and it was not easy to replace Melwood, but we feel at home now. Then of course the Main Stand, the new [Anfield Road] stand.

“They made a lot of good decisions. If they were not good owners, we would not be sitting here. In the end, we won a lot of cups, a lot of national and international prizes, and I believe they are acting in the best interests of the club to take it further.”

